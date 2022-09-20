Fosun Pharma, which distributes the BioNTech vaccine in Hong Kong, has provided clinical data on jabs for children to the city’s health authorities. Photo: dpa
exclusive | Coronavirus: BioNTech vaccine for children may be available in Hong Kong as early as October
- Insider says local distributor of German-made vaccine has provided clinical data to health authorities, launching weeks-long approval process
- Each coronavirus shot contains one-tenth of adult dosage, reducing likelihood of children developing severe side effects such as myocarditis
