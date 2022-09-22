Dr Choi Pui-wah hopes to make her technology, centred on a sanitary pad and test kit set, available by 2025. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong research brings hope of non-invasive self-test kit for women to replace Pap smear in fight against cervical cancer
- Dr Choi Pui-wah from Chinese University, founder of WomenX Biotech, seeking to produce technology enabling users to test for disease using menstrual blood
- Goal is to hit retail shelves by 2025, with each kit costing HK$300
Dr Choi Pui-wah hopes to make her technology, centred on a sanitary pad and test kit set, available by 2025. Photo: K. Y. Cheng