Health authorities in Hong Kong have confirmed receiving an application to make available BioNTech jabs for youngsters. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reviews proposal to give children mix of BioNTech and Sinovac jabs, but experts urge parents to inoculate kids with already available shots

  • Authorities confirm Post report, with health minister Lo Chung-mau and scientific committee to review application to make available BioNTech jab for youngsters
  • Health experts say recommendation to mix Chinese and German-made jabs is also under review, but urge parents to inoculate kids with Sinovac shots for now

Sammy Heung
Victor Ting and Sammy Heung

Updated: 5:29pm, 21 Sep, 2022

