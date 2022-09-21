Health authorities in Hong Kong have confirmed receiving an application to make available BioNTech jabs for youngsters. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reviews proposal to give children mix of BioNTech and Sinovac jabs, but experts urge parents to inoculate kids with already available shots
- Authorities confirm Post report, with health minister Lo Chung-mau and scientific committee to review application to make available BioNTech jab for youngsters
- Health experts say recommendation to mix Chinese and German-made jabs is also under review, but urge parents to inoculate kids with Sinovac shots for now
Health authorities in Hong Kong have confirmed receiving an application to make available BioNTech jabs for youngsters. Photo: Felix Wong