Patients wait to be admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital in March. Authorities and health experts don’t always agree on Covid-19 policies. Photo:Yik Yeung-man
Explainer |
Hong Kong’s officials and health experts do not always agree on Covid policies. Here’s why
- Political analysts say administration also has to consider mainland China’s stance, but recent green light on opening up may ease local tensions
- Latest row sparked by calculation of fatality rate and whether the coronavirus should be compared with the flu
Patients wait to be admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital in March. Authorities and health experts don’t always agree on Covid-19 policies. Photo:Yik Yeung-man