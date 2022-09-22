Hongkongers masked up in Central. The city has weathered the worst of a fifth Covid-19 wave. Photo: Nora Tam
Hongkongers masked up in Central. The city has weathered the worst of a fifth Covid-19 wave. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong facing Covid and flu double whammy in winter surge, health chief warns, while hospitals to restore services set aside for coronavirus wave

  • Lo Chung-mau and officials urge residents to get vaccinated against influenza ahead of seasonal surge, assuring public the shots can be combined with doses for Covid
  • City records 5,990 new coronavirus infections, including 163 imported ones, as well as 17 more related fatalities

Victor Ting

Updated: 4:43pm, 22 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers masked up in Central. The city has weathered the worst of a fifth Covid-19 wave. Photo: Nora Tam
Hongkongers masked up in Central. The city has weathered the worst of a fifth Covid-19 wave. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE