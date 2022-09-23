Arrivals queue at Hong Kong’s airport to be sent to designated quarantine hotels under one of the world’s strictest pandemic policies. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
breaking | Coronavirus: Hong Kong set to announce on Friday end to mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals

  • Long-awaited move signals lifting of one of the world’s toughest anti-pandemic regimes, in force for more than two years
  • Authorities had in August eased the week-long hotel quarantine requirement to a ‘3+4’ arrangement

Rachel Yeo

Updated: 11:35am, 23 Sep, 2022

