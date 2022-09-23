Hong Kong to end mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals with new ‘0+3’ scheme from September 26
- Arrivals will not require a pre-flight PCR test but will be screened upon arrival under a ‘test-and-go’ practice which will not require them to wait at the airport
- Authorities have been under pressure from city sectors to open up, after more than two years of being closed off from outside world
This story has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing.
Hong Kong is finally ending mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals after more than two years, marking the lifting of one of the world’s toughest pandemic-control regimes.
Incoming travellers under the new plan from September 26 will only be required to go through three days of home medical surveillance, with their movement citywide limited.
The government has come under immense pressure from medical experts and the business community to open up to avoid further losing Hong Kong’s competitive edge to rivals. The announcement comes a day after Japan and Taiwan signalled the easing of their immigration restrictions.
Follow our live blog below for more updates.
Reporting by Victor Ting, Tony Cheung and Jeffie Lam