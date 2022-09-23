INTRODUCTION

Hong Kong is finally ending mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals after more than two years, marking the lifting of one of the world’s toughest pandemic-control regimes.

Incoming travellers under the new plan from September 26 will only be required to go through three days of home medical surveillance, with their movement citywide limited.

The government has come under immense pressure from medical experts and the business community to open up to avoid further losing Hong Kong’s competitive edge to rivals. The announcement comes a day after Japan and Taiwan signalled the easing of their immigration restrictions.

