Passengers line up in an area for quarantine processing, in the arrivals hall at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Jelly Tse
Explainer |
Hong Kong has dropped Covid-19 hotel quarantine after 2 years: here is all you need to know about how it got to this point
- The Post looks at details of new arrangement and how long it took to reach this point
- What prompted the move and will it be enough to boost the city’s economy?
Passengers line up in an area for quarantine processing, in the arrivals hall at the Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Jelly Tse