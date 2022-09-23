Passengers arriving at Hong Kong airport and being taken to designated quarantine hotels will soon be a thing of the past. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Explainer |
Coronavirus: Hong Kong is finally axing hotel quarantine for arrivals – here’s what you need to know
- Travellers will no longer be confined to hotel rooms for quarantine upon arrival in Hong Kong from Monday
- Unvaccinated residents are also allowed to enter the city
