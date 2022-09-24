Travellers could be allowed to visit more venues as part of a possible further easing of entry rules, according to one health expert. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong could scrap all travel rules if imported case figures remain stable, health expert says
- Professor Ivan Hung says city could do away with recently revealed ‘0+3’ arrangement if proportion of imported cases among monthly virus tally remains below 5 per cent
- New rules from Monday already set to replace ‘3+4’ travel scheme in favour of three days of self-monitoring at home or hotel
Travellers could be allowed to visit more venues as part of a possible further easing of entry rules, according to one health expert. Photo: K. Y. Cheng