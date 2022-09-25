Hong Kong’s health minister has warned against scrapping all of the city’s entry curbs. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: health minister warns Hong Kong hospitals could become overstretched if city removes all travel curbs

  • Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau says government must ensure path forward is ‘a safe one’ and will not ‘cause any deaths’
  • Remarks from health minister follow suggestions from experts that city could scrap all travel curbs if imported cases remained at steady level in coming weeks

Sammy Heung

Updated: 5:42pm, 25 Sep, 2022

