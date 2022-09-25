A little boy gets the nasal spray flu vaccine at Five District Business Welfare Association Cheung Chuk Shan Kindergarten on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
A little boy gets the nasal spray flu vaccine at Five District Business Welfare Association Cheung Chuk Shan Kindergarten on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Expert warns flu could be bigger problem in Hong Kong than Covid this winter and appeals for children and elderly to be vaccinated against both

  • HKU infectious diseases expert says low flu jab rate and lack of exposure because of Covid restrictions could fuel outbreaks
  • Government to launch schools’ flu vaccination drive in kindergartens and primary schools on Thursday

Edith Lin

Updated: 10:25pm, 25 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A little boy gets the nasal spray flu vaccine at Five District Business Welfare Association Cheung Chuk Shan Kindergarten on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
A little boy gets the nasal spray flu vaccine at Five District Business Welfare Association Cheung Chuk Shan Kindergarten on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE