A little boy gets the nasal spray flu vaccine at Five District Business Welfare Association Cheung Chuk Shan Kindergarten on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Expert warns flu could be bigger problem in Hong Kong than Covid this winter and appeals for children and elderly to be vaccinated against both
- HKU infectious diseases expert says low flu jab rate and lack of exposure because of Covid restrictions could fuel outbreaks
- Government to launch schools’ flu vaccination drive in kindergartens and primary schools on Thursday
