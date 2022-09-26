A traveller hugs a loved one after being among the first in Hong Kong to arrive without having to serve quarantine. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: scenes of joy at airport as Hong Kong welcomes first arrivals under ‘0+3’ no-quarantine scheme
- Hong Kong Airlines delays predawn flight just to allow passengers to land past 6am when eased measures take effect
- Travellers say arrival process smooth, but they hope to see ‘0+0’ plan soon
