Children spent a lot more time in front of screens during the pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hong Kong primary school pupils’ screen time tripled to 7 hours a day during Covid-19 outbreaks, researchers find

  • Study finds that the average time primary school pupils spent on electronic gadgets surged from two hours before the pandemic to seven hours during outbreaks
  • Poor sleep quality associated with spike in screen time will affect children’s learning abilities and emotions, researchers warn

Sammy Heung
Updated: 9:09pm, 26 Sep, 2022

