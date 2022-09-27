Inbound travellers at the arrival hall of Hong Kong’s airport under the new ‘0+3’ scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: rule breaches, infection rebound could derail Hong Kong’s plan to further ease travel curbs, city leader warns
- John Lee reveals more than 40 people breached health code since August, while 8 to 9 per cent of residents subject to compulsory testing did not comply in past two months
- He urges business sectors to be patient in reaping economic benefits of eased curbs, with city on second day of ‘0+3’ scheme
Inbound travellers at the arrival hall of Hong Kong’s airport under the new ‘0+3’ scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang