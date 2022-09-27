A customer scans the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app before entering a restaurant. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
A customer scans the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app before entering a restaurant. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong parents can now add children’s records to ‘Leave Home Safe’ app ahead of vaccine pass extension

  • Function available ahead of Friday launch when vaccine pass will apply to children as young as five
  • Changes in app will allow users to add eight vaccine passes onto their app including those of elderly relatives

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 3:13pm, 27 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A customer scans the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app before entering a restaurant. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
A customer scans the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app before entering a restaurant. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE