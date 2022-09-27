A customer scans the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app before entering a restaurant. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong parents can now add children’s records to ‘Leave Home Safe’ app ahead of vaccine pass extension
- Function available ahead of Friday launch when vaccine pass will apply to children as young as five
- Changes in app will allow users to add eight vaccine passes onto their app including those of elderly relatives
A customer scans the ‘Leave Home Safe’ app before entering a restaurant. Photo: Yik Yeung-man