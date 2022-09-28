Officers escort one of the seven suspects from his clinic in Chai Wan. Photo: Jelly Tse
Fake Covid jab exemption: arrests of Hong Kong doctors, invalidation of 20,000 certificates could affect judgment on ‘borderline cases’, sector groups warn
- President of Hong Kong Doctors union says some practitioners may become reluctant to issue certificates
- Patients’ group chairman says those who genuinely need exemptions may find it even harder to attain documents, especially with allergy clinics booked till 2028
Officers escort one of the seven suspects from his clinic in Chai Wan. Photo: Jelly Tse