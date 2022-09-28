Dr Zhu Lin, left, and Professor Bian Zhaoxiang Baptist University’s associate vice-president (Chinese medicine development). Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong study shows Chinese medicine could help relieve ‘long Covid’ symptoms such as fatigue

  • First and largest study shows traditional therapy helped patients suffering from fatigue, coughing and shortness of breath
  • Hospital authority says 64,000 patients have been treated with Chinese medicine

Victor Ting

Updated: 10:13pm, 28 Sep, 2022

