Dr Zhu Lin, left, and Professor Bian Zhaoxiang Baptist University’s associate vice-president (Chinese medicine development). Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong study shows Chinese medicine could help relieve ‘long Covid’ symptoms such as fatigue
- First and largest study shows traditional therapy helped patients suffering from fatigue, coughing and shortness of breath
- Hospital authority says 64,000 patients have been treated with Chinese medicine
