The Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation says its study shows a turning point for the cancer survival rate occurs between stages two and three of the disease. Photo Shutterstock
90 per cent survival rate for breast cancer patients diagnosed early, those below 40 face highest risk of recurrence: Hong Kong study
- Turning point for survival rate occurs between stages two and three, but treatment difficulty increases after stage two, decade-long study finds
- Breast cancer accounted for 12.2 per cent of cancer deaths among women in the city in 2020
