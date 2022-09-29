Officials have urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: Hong Kong parents urged to get young children inoculated ahead of vaccine pass scheme expansion
- Civil service chief Ingrid Yeung calls on parents to abandon their vaccine hesitancy
- About 50,000 unvaccinated children are set to be barred from entering restaurants and other premises covered by the scheme
