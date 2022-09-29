Mil Mill was originally required to leave the site by the end of this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Mil Mill was originally required to leave the site by the end of this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s only drinks carton recycler offered six-month grace period for lease at Yuen Long site

  • Hong Kong Science Park says it will offer Mil Mill grace period until late June of next year, as company weighs its options
  • Recycling company previously warned it would stop collecting cartons from Saturday if lease negotiations fell apart

Edith Lin

Updated: 12:02am, 30 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Mil Mill was originally required to leave the site by the end of this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Mil Mill was originally required to leave the site by the end of this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE