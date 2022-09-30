Hong Kong is easing social-distancing measures and allowing up to 12 people per table at restaurants. Photo: Dickson Lee
breaking | Coronavirus: Hong Kong to raise cap on restaurant dining to 12 per table from October 6, lift ban on cruises

  • Up to six patrons will be allowed per table at bars, from the current four, and banquet capacity will be increased from 120 to 240
  • Measures come with city under new ‘0+3’ travel scheme that ended hotel quarantine

Lilian Cheng and Edith Lin

Updated: 3:31pm, 30 Sep, 2022

