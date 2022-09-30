Starting from Friday children aged five to 11 are required to have received at least one dose of vaccine to enter various premises. Photo: Dickson Lee
Starting from Friday children aged five to 11 are required to have received at least one dose of vaccine to enter various premises. Photo: Dickson Lee
Children, carers struggle on day 1 of Hong Kong vaccine pass extension with some turned away from various venues

  • Some children and carers did not know they needed to scan the vaccine pass
  • Many parents of unvaccinated children thought new rules started on Saturday

Sammy Heung Jess Ma and Harvey Kong

Updated: 9:35pm, 30 Sep, 2022

