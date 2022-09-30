Starting from Friday children aged five to 11 are required to have received at least one dose of vaccine to enter various premises. Photo: Dickson Lee
Children, carers struggle on day 1 of Hong Kong vaccine pass extension with some turned away from various venues
- Some children and carers did not know they needed to scan the vaccine pass
- Many parents of unvaccinated children thought new rules started on Saturday
Starting from Friday children aged five to 11 are required to have received at least one dose of vaccine to enter various premises. Photo: Dickson Lee