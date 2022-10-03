Elderly patients at a waiting area outside the accident and emergency department of Princess Margaret Hospital. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
‘Biggest healthcare reform in a decade’? John Lee expected to reveal separate primary authority to ease burden on Hong Kong’s public hospitals

  • Major move to boost community healthcare could be announced by chief executive in policy address
  • New statutory body expected to have own funds and power to make decisions independently

Victor Ting

Updated: 8:16am, 3 Oct, 2022

Elderly patients at a waiting area outside the accident and emergency department of Princess Margaret Hospital. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
