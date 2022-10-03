Foodpanda is now offering reusable food containers on a selective basis in Hong Kong to help reduce waste. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Reuse your takeaway box? Foodpanda partners with 40 restaurants to see if Hongkongers can cut use of plastic
- Customers don’t have to clean food boxes before returning them to collection points in CBD areas
- Food delivery company’s 11-month trial will test customers’ response to 8,000 reusable meal boxes
