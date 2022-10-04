Aircrew with Cathay Pacific will no longer be required to undergo hotel quarantine during overseas layovers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: hotel quarantine during overseas layovers scrapped for Hong Kong-based aircrew with Cathay Pacific
- Relaxed anti-epidemic curbs for Cathay aircrew take effect on Tuesday, but flight personnel told to avoid mask-off activities, crowded places during layovers
- Aircrew flying back from overseas will also be exempted from amber status issued under city’s healthcode system and providing activity logs to employer
Aircrew with Cathay Pacific will no longer be required to undergo hotel quarantine during overseas layovers. Photo: Sam Tsang