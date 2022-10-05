(L-R)Tang Kai-yeung, Kwan Ho-ting and Ho Cheuk with their roasted kombucha straws and cups made of fruit peels. Photo: Handout
(L-R)Tang Kai-yeung, Kwan Ho-ting and Ho Cheuk with their roasted kombucha straws and cups made of fruit peels. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Turning fruit peels into utensils: Hong Kong students to showcase food waste solution at InnoCarnival 2022

  • Form six students came up with idea to turn fruit peels into roasted kombucha straws and cups after learning about city’s food waste
  • Trio to present work at InnoCarnival 2022, expected to be held from October 22 to 30

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 8:15pm, 5 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
(L-R)Tang Kai-yeung, Kwan Ho-ting and Ho Cheuk with their roasted kombucha straws and cups made of fruit peels. Photo: Handout
(L-R)Tang Kai-yeung, Kwan Ho-ting and Ho Cheuk with their roasted kombucha straws and cups made of fruit peels. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE