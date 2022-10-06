More than half of vaccination exemptions issued citywide will be invalidated soon, meaning affected users cannot enter most premises. Photo: Nora Tam
Fake Covid jab exemptions: Hongkongers affected by doctors’ arrests and invalidation of more than 20,000 certificates can visit public clinics for free reassessment
- Announcement comes after criticism of sweeping move to wipe out more than half of exemptions in use citywide, following police operations against seven doctors
- Appointments can be made through phone calls or a ‘Book GOPC’ function on the ‘Ha Go’ app
