More than half of vaccination exemptions issued citywide will be invalidated soon, meaning affected users cannot enter most premises. Photo: Nora Tam
Fake Covid jab exemptions: Hongkongers affected by doctors’ arrests and invalidation of more than 20,000 certificates can visit public clinics for free reassessment

  • Announcement comes after criticism of sweeping move to wipe out more than half of exemptions in use citywide, following police operations against seven doctors
  • Appointments can be made through phone calls or a ‘Book GOPC’ function on the ‘Ha Go’ app

Danny Mok
Updated: 9:57am, 6 Oct, 2022

