A woman gets a PCR test at a mobile centre set up at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee.
A woman gets a PCR test at a mobile centre set up at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee.
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Cut-price coronavirus tests minutes from home to be available for millions of people in Hong Kong

  • Government says 5 million people will be able to take advantage of cut-price tests at nearby locations
  • A total of 85 test centres will be available from Friday, no more than a 15 minute walk from people’s homes

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:59pm, 6 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman gets a PCR test at a mobile centre set up at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee.
A woman gets a PCR test at a mobile centre set up at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee.
READ FULL ARTICLE