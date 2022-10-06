A woman gets a PCR test at a mobile centre set up at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee.
Cut-price coronavirus tests minutes from home to be available for millions of people in Hong Kong
- Government says 5 million people will be able to take advantage of cut-price tests at nearby locations
- A total of 85 test centres will be available from Friday, no more than a 15 minute walk from people’s homes
