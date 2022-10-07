Covid-19 has “plateaued” in Hong Kong but continued testing of arrivals is crucial to ensure new transmissive variants emerging overseas are caught before they take root in the community, health authorities have said. The recent drop in infections had allowed public hospitals to resume 80 per cent of their non-emergency services, which had been scaled back due to the surge in cases over the summer, Dr Albert Au Ka-wing of the Centre for Health Protection on Friday said. “We have to closely monitor new variants,” Au said. “We believe our current measures are effective in stopping further spread in the community, especially when there are new variants emerging overseas.” But infections could easily explode again without warning, Au warned, pointing to Singapore, where the Omicron subvariant known as BA. 2.75 had fuelled a doubling of daily cases from about 2,000 to 4,000. “There is evidence that it could have a greater ability of evading vaccine protection and causing reinfections,” he said. Infections had stabilised in Hong Kong to between 3,500 and 4,500 a day after steadily dropping from a peak of 10,586 recorded on September 1, with many of the cases involving the BA.5 strain, Au noted. The city recorded 4,369 coronavirus infections on Friday, including 386 imported ones, and two related deaths. The Covid-19 tally stands at 1,792,024 cases, with 10,202 fatalities. Imported infections had risen slightly after the city ended hotel quarantine for incoming travellers late last month and switched to a “0+3” scheme requiring arrivals to only undergo three days of medical surveillance. But health experts and business community leaders have urged the government to go further and scrap all Covid-19 rules applying to arrivals. Hongkongers with wanderlust have buyer’s remorse when airfares plunge While Au did not say whether authorities would adopt the “0+0” scheme soon, he stressed the city needed to continue to test travellers to protect against new variants. “Around 3 per cent of inbound travellers tested positive at the airport, compared to less than 1.5 per cent in late September,” he said. Thomas Tsang Ho-fai, an honorary consultant for the Department of Health, underscored the importance that polymerase chain reaction tests, masks and vaccination played in managing not only Covid-19 but also the seasonal flu, which regularly flared up in winter. “There are about 300 to 400 deaths from flu in Hong Kong each year,” Tsang said. “A co-infection of flu and Covid-19 could cause very serious illnesses, especially for the elderly and children.” ‘Business travellers to be targeted in Hong Kong’s airline ticket giveaway’ Dr Larry Lee Lap-yip, a chief manager of the Hospital Authority, said healthcare facilities had been returning to normal operations, including resuming visitations at 26 non-emergency departments and closing one designated Covid-19 clinic this week. But he sought to offer assurances that hospitals could quickly respond to any rebound in coronavirus infections or surge in seasonal flu. “We are fully prepared, even if we face double whammy of flu and Covid, we are confident we can handle it,” Lee said, adding the authority was monitoring bed usage daily and working to bolster cooperation among hospitals across the city’s districts.