Hong Kong has recently eased Covid restrictions, but authorities are on the lookout for emerging strains overseas that could spark local transmissions. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong on the alert for emerging Omicron subvariants overseas such as BA.2.75, but data still lacking, top health official says
- Dr Tony Ko, head of the Hospital Authority, says limited research so far has shown that the response in patients to an infection from mutant strain is similar to that of BA.5
- He also says while eased visiting arrangements for hospitals have been good for patients’ health, the PCR test requirement is still needed to lower transmission risks
