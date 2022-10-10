Workplaces in Hong Kong must do more to accommodate people with mood disorders, according to employees with mental health issues. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong workplaces can be kinder, say employees facing prejudice, hurtful comments over mental health
- Many don’t reveal their mental health condition to bosses for fear of being put down, survey shows
- On World Mental Health Day, psychiatrist urges employers to do more for workers trying to cope
Workplaces in Hong Kong must do more to accommodate people with mood disorders, according to employees with mental health issues. Photo: Shutterstock