Arrivals at Hong Kong International Airport, which has become a livelier scene after pandemic travel rules were eased. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong No 2 official doubles down on ‘0+3’ travel rule, urges caution on further easing and insists city cannot ‘lie flat’

  • Chief Secretary Eric Chan on Sunday echoes city leader’s remarks on proceeding carefully in pandemic fight
  • He touts benefits reaped under current system, pointing to more international events being held, and uptick in tourist inquiries at visitor centres

Tony Cheung
Updated: 2:22pm, 9 Oct, 2022

