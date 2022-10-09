Albert Lam Pak-hong, 7, says he becomes forgetful and sleeps poorly after contracting Covid. He was speaking at a Society for Community Organisation press conference in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong children suffering from long Covid struggle to study and get medical treatment, survey finds
- About 80 per cent of respondents suffer from long Covid, with half experiencing brain fog, according to Society for Community Organisation survey
- Parents and organisation call on government to open clinics for patients and set guidelines for schools to help them catch up with their studies
