The BioNTech vaccine currently available in Hong Kong is still effective, experts note. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong vetting BioNTech application for approval of next-generation booster jab targeting Omicron variants
- Health officials received application from German company for approval of booster shot against BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron strains, government confirms
- But government vaccine adviser argues that it would be a waste of resources to procure jabs when current shots are effective
