Hongkongers queue to get their BioNTech shots at Tsing Yi. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus vaccines: Hong Kong government advisers urge procurement of BioNTech’s second-generation booster, touting better protection
- Comments by professors Ivan Hung and David Hui however contradict vaccine panel chairman’s views a day earlier on move being a waste of resources and untimely
- Application for usage of German-made, Omicron-targeted vaccine under review
