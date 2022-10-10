Hongkongers queue to get their BioNTech shots at Tsing Yi. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus vaccines: Hong Kong government advisers urge procurement of BioNTech’s second-generation booster, touting better protection

  • Comments by professors Ivan Hung and David Hui however contradict vaccine panel chairman’s views a day earlier on move being a waste of resources and untimely
  • Application for usage of German-made, Omicron-targeted vaccine under review

Sammy Heung

Updated: 1:05pm, 10 Oct, 2022

