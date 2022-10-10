Researchers have said reduced support services for elderly residents have prevented them from forming more interpersonal relationships. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: almost one-third of elderly in Hong Kong felt lonely during fifth wave, survey finds, with some reporting worsening mental well-being
- Study by University of Hong Kong shows 29 per cent of respondents aged 60 and above reported feelings of loneliness during fifth wave
- Researchers call on community to proactively support elderly as data shows mental well-being of seniors has worsened from two years ago
