The numbers of arrivals to Hong Kong has increased since hotel quarantine was removed. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader John Lee cautions against axing 3 days’ medical surveillance for travellers, points to surge in imported cases
- Chief Executive John Lee says keeping Covid situation under control will provide ‘a much stronger basis’ in talks on reopening border with mainland China
- Lee notes upwards trend in daily infections while number of imported cases has risen to about 300 a day since hotel quarantine was removed
