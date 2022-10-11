The numbers of arrivals to Hong Kong has increased since hotel quarantine was removed. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader John Lee cautions against axing 3 days’ medical surveillance for travellers, points to surge in imported cases

  • Chief Executive John Lee says keeping Covid situation under control will provide ‘a much stronger basis’ in talks on reopening border with mainland China
  • Lee notes upwards trend in daily infections while number of imported cases has risen to about 300 a day since hotel quarantine was removed

Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung and Sammy Heung

Updated: 2:21pm, 11 Oct, 2022

