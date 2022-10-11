Fruit from Japan photographed at the Citysuper supermarket in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to follow mainland China on regulations on Japanese imports if water from Fukushima nuclear disaster released into Pacific
- Japan plans to release over 1.25 million tonnes of treated waste water contaminated by the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific
- Since the nuclear disaster, Hong Kong prohibits imports of vegetables, fruits, milk, milk-based beverages and milk powder from Fukushima prefecture
