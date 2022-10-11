Fruit from Japan photographed at the Citysuper supermarket in Causeway Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong environmental issues
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong to follow mainland China on regulations on Japanese imports if water from Fukushima nuclear disaster released into Pacific

  • Japan plans to release over 1.25 million tonnes of treated waste water contaminated by the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific
  • Since the nuclear disaster, Hong Kong prohibits imports of vegetables, fruits, milk, milk-based beverages and milk powder from Fukushima prefecture

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 8:19pm, 11 Oct, 2022

