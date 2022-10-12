Departure hall crowds at Hong Kong’s airport, as residents closed off from the world for nearly three years seek to satisfy their travel lust. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Omicron subvariant XBB.1 strongest by far in vaccine evasion, Hong Kong expert says, warning of arrival of more winter strains
- Virologist Dr Gilman Siu from PolyU says it is difficult to predict if strain will become dominant locally, insists jabs still provide effective protection against serious conditions
- City on Monday reported first case of XBB.1 in a woman arriving from the US
