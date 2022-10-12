It could soon be time for residents to pack away their sunglasses and grab their jackets. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong weather
Hong Kong set to wave goodbye to long, scorching spell by next week with temperatures expected to reach 20 degrees

  • Low-pressure cyclone expected to cross Luzon Strait, culminating in strong winds and cooler weather from early to middle of next week
  • Cool temperatures could mark end to recent dry, hot spell

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 6:50pm, 12 Oct, 2022

