It could soon be time for residents to pack away their sunglasses and grab their jackets. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong set to wave goodbye to long, scorching spell by next week with temperatures expected to reach 20 degrees
- Low-pressure cyclone expected to cross Luzon Strait, culminating in strong winds and cooler weather from early to middle of next week
- Cool temperatures could mark end to recent dry, hot spell
It could soon be time for residents to pack away their sunglasses and grab their jackets. Photo: Sam Tsang