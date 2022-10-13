Arrivals must take a Covid-19 test at the airport and several more later. Photo: Sam Tsang
Arrivals must take a Covid-19 test at the airport and several more later. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong won’t axe frequent Covid-19 tests for arrivals even if border rules are further eased, insiders reveal

  • Sources say Chief Executive John Lee recently asked all bureaus to promote current ‘0+3’ arrangement, implying government is unlikely to further lift restrictions
  • Authorities concerned about rise in imported cases after mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals was dropped in late September, another insider says

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng and Victor Ting

Updated: 8:42am, 13 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Arrivals must take a Covid-19 test at the airport and several more later. Photo: Sam Tsang
Arrivals must take a Covid-19 test at the airport and several more later. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE