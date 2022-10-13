Government experts will discuss shortening the interval period between Covid-19 vaccine doses for children in Hong Kong in a bid to raise the inoculation rate among the age group before a possible case surge in the winter, an advisory panel member has said. Chairman of the Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases Lau Yu-lung also said on a radio show that the group would review the latest clinical data on BioNTech’s bivalent vaccine on Thursday afternoon in a joint meeting with the committee on zoonotic diseases. It will mark the first time official advisers are reviewing the application from the German manufacturer on its second-generation vaccine, which targets the Omicron strain more specifically. Lau also told residents not to wait for new vaccines, urging them to get inoculated with the available jabs. “Sinovac and BioNTech are both effective in preventing the development of severe cases and death [as shown in] local data on children. Two doses of both vaccines can prevent severe cases or deaths by around 90 per cent,” Lau said. “There were no hospitalisations among those who had received three shots.” Currently, children aged between six months to three years old have to wait seven weeks between the first and second Sinovac doses, and at least three months between the second and third doses. Hong Kong health experts call for shorter grace period for third Covid jab Lau said the Covid-19 vaccine uptake rate among children under the age of three was nearly 18 per cent, meaning that only approximately 18,000 children out of around 120,000 in the city have had their first dose. The BioNTech vaccine for children aged six months to three years was approved by Hong Kong on Wednesday, but it is currently unavailable for use in the city. While infection numbers have been decreasing, case numbers have risen this week. The government recorded 4,788 coronavirus infections on Wednesday, including 368 imported ones, and nine deaths. Straight to the point: a look at second-generation Covid jabs for Hong Kong “We will discuss [shortening the interval] in the afternoon. For those who feel an urgency to get the vaccine, the waiting period will be at least four weeks [between doses],” Lau said. “The city’s Covid-19 numbers have dropped but also risen lately, so we might be between a rock and a hard place. We might adopt a flexible approach and discuss it this afternoon, but safety will be our priority.” Medical experts are divided over the mixing of vaccine doses for children. Lau has cautioned against switching vaccines for children’s second shot. Lau said that children aged five to 11 who had received one dose of a diluted BioNTech vaccine could switch to the children’s version of the same vaccine for their second shot. Microbiologist Ho Pak-leung, however, welcomed the mixing of vaccines on a radio programme on Thursday, saying that the added flexibility would lead to more parents getting their children vaccinated. Hong Kong health advisers divided over buying BioNTech’s second-generation booster “If some parents want to get the BioNTech vaccine, they will have to wait [for it to arrive]. Even though the government has been saying the vaccines are equally effective, some parents might disagree,” Ho said. “Their kids might have received three doses of Sinovac and couldn’t switch to BioNTech, or they could have got one dose of Sinovac, only to be told that BioNTech will be available next week. There’s a lot of uncertainty for parents [who prefer BioNTech] right now.” Ho suggested a shortened interval between the first and second doses to at least three weeks, with the period between the second and third doses to be two months to encourage vaccine uptake among children.