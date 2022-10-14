Travellers line up for Covid-19 PCR tests at Shenzhen Bay Port in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Shenzhen to consider raising entry quota for Hong Kong travellers once outbreak there is under control, health minister says

  • Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau also reveals four meetings have been held with mainland officials to progress ‘reverse quarantine’ plan
  • ‘Once [Shenzhen] has controlled its epidemic, it will definitely consider increasing the quarantine quota for Hong Kong arrivals,’ minister says

Victor Ting

Updated: 4:17pm, 14 Oct, 2022

