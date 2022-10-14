Fifteen cases of melioidosis were reported in West Kowloon between August and September this year. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong logs ‘abnormal’ spate of melioidosis cases, but experts say chance of major outbreak slim

  • Authorities report 15 cases of infectious disease in West Kowloon between August and September
  • Disease usually spread through contact with contaminated soil or surface water

Jess Ma
Victor Ting and Jess Ma

Updated: 7:27pm, 14 Oct, 2022

