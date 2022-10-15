Travellers arrive at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus Hong Kong
Coronavirus: cases expected to rise as Hongkongers travelling abroad return to city, health advisers say

  • More subvariants may slip through the border when travellers return from their holiday trips, but severe infections will remain low, health experts say
  • Professor David Hui says local situation could develop into the one facing Singapore, where imported variants have driven up infection numbers

Chris Lau

Updated: 1:04pm, 15 Oct, 2022

