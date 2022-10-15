Medical workers end a Covid-19 testing order at a residential building in Kwun Tong in July. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: 46 cases found for every 100 buildings issued with testing notice, study finds
- University of Hong Kong team analyses testing orders issued to residential blocks from start of pandemic to February 15 this year
- Practice uncovered on average 29 infections for every 100 blocks during first four waves and 46 in fifth one, they say, calling strategy inefficient
Medical workers end a Covid-19 testing order at a residential building in Kwun Tong in July. Photo: Xiaomei Chen