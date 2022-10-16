Researchers at Chinese University have called for dedicated treatment options for long Covid patients. Photo: Jelly Tse
More than 2 million people in Hong Kong may have suffered from long Covid, ongoing study finds
- Researchers at Chinese University urge government to establish designated clinics to provide early treatment for those experiencing long Covid
- Ongoing study by CUHK has interviewed almost 7,000 respondents so far, with plans to reach 10,000
Researchers at Chinese University have called for dedicated treatment options for long Covid patients. Photo: Jelly Tse