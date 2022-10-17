Consumer Council research shows 12 out of 13 children’s toothpastes tested had lead traces and three were too acidic. Photo: Shutterstock
Tests show 12 out of 13 children’s toothpastes analysed in Hong Kong contain lead and 3 are too acidic
- All but 1 of 13 children’s toothpastes tested by watchdog contain lead traces and 3 found to be too acidic
- Consumer Council warns parents to make sure small children do not swallow toothpaste or foam when brushing
