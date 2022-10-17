Fatigue is a common symptom of long Covid but some doctors are not sure of how to measure it. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: some Hong Kong doctors have doubts about long Covid and how it should be measured

  • Private family doctors say patients’ long Covid symptoms can be treated by living a healthier lifestyle
  • Doctor says it’s normal for a body to need to recuperate after recovering from an illness

Sammy Heung
Updated: 7:57pm, 17 Oct, 2022

